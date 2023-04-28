(Lincoln) -- Nebraska State Senator Julie Slama is hailing the passage of legislation she calls a "historic" win for second amendment rights in her state.
Earlier this week, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed Legislative Bill 77 into law after legislators approved the measure 33-14. Introduced by State Senator Tom Brewer, the bill would allow carrying concealed handguns without a permit, change provisions relating to concealed weapons, and prohibit certain weapons regulations by cities, villages, and counties. Speaking on KMA's Morning Line program Friday morning, Slama says the legislation has been years in the making and was pleased to see the Unicameral provide enough support to get the bill across the finish line.
"Senator Brewer, who's a decorated Army veteran, made this his priority when he entered the legislature seven years ago to get constitutional carry passed in the state of Nebraska and he's worked at it each year slowly adding support," said Slama. "This year after a number of successful elections, we were able to get the 33 votes necessary to get this finally across the finish line and join the majority of the other states in the country that respect second amendment rights and protect them through constitutional carry."
While the legislation does loosen local gun laws, the Sterling Republican says she was also pleased to see provisions in the bill increasing penalties for felons using guns to commit violent crimes.
"We did increase penalties for those who should not be carrying a weapon, so those who have prior arrests, domestic violence, or protection orders against them -- increasing those penalties for those who are legally not allowed to be carrying a weapon in the first place," she said.
The legislation also includes provisions increasing penalties for those using stolen weapons to commit crimes.
However, Slama emphasized the legislation's primary goal was to prevent restrictions on law-abiding citizens.
"This bill, LB 77, ensures citizens don't have to pay money or hit any other kind of bar to own a weapon in the state of Nebraska," said Slama. "This doesn't just include firearms, it includes things like knives of a certain length and other lower grade weapons, so long as your not a restricted person."
While police in Lincoln and Omaha initially opposed the bill, Omaha Police changed their position to neutral after adjustments were made to require that people tell law enforcement when they're carrying a concealed weapon. When the bill goes into effect in September, Nebraska will become the 27th state to allow individuals to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. You can hear the full interview with Slama below: