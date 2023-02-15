(Lincoln) -- One of Nebraska's state lawmakers is proposing changes to directly improve road conditions in southeast Nebraska.
That's because District 1 State Senator Julie Slama has introduced LB 212, which would take a multi-prong approach to provide safer roads within her district and across the state. Primarily, the bill would allocate funds to the Nebraska Department of Transportation to construct a continuous four-lane divided road on U.S. Highway 75 from Plattsmouth south to the Kansas border. Slama tells KMA News the change is long overdue.
"It was always intended for U.S. Highway 75 to be a four-laner down to the Kansas border -- the project just never got completed," said Slama. "So now we have situations in which the highway is overloaded and when there's flooding on the Missouri River and Interstate 29 is shut down, the detour for I-29 is on Highway 75. So it's certainly a really dangerous stretch of road."
Currently, the highway is four lanes south of Omaha to the southern portion of Plattsmouth, where it then returns to two lanes for much of the trek through Nebraska City and Auburn to the Kansas border. From 2016-to-2020, U.S. 75 from Plattsmouth to Nebraska City had 10 fatalities, 114 injuries, and 222 crashes.
Additionally, the legislation would prioritize paving the remaining 40 miles of unpaved state highways throughout Nebraska. Nearly half of those roads fall within District 1, including over 10 miles of gravel in both Pawnee and Otoe Counties. Slama says the project would provide multiple benefits for people who live on or near the gravel highways.
"It would be safer roads and better access for those people who live on them," Slama explained. "They have all of the downsides of being on a state highway, but none of the upsides and convenience of travel."
Additionally, Slama says if the roads were paved, they would serve as better connector roads between other significant highways, including Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 34.
"You have higher amounts of traffic on those roads and really it's a connection that's been lost as a result of it being gravel instead of paved," she said. "So, certainly for safety, but also for development purposes, I think it's just common sense that we have these highways."
However, she adds that estimated costs for the U.S. 75 and state highway projects have yet to be determined. Also, Slama says she wanted to avoid a strict project deadline.
"Normally the executive branch is the one that dictates the timeline and contracting for these projects," said Slama. "So, out of respect for contracting for the projects, I didn't want to put the executive branch up against a hard deadline, which would drive the potential costs for this project exponentially to have that hard deadline be in statute."
The bill is expected to be put up for a hearing by the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee later this month.