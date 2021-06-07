(Lincoln) -- Nebraska lawmakers took important action on budget issues in the just-concluded 2021 Legislative Session.
That's according to State Senator Julie Slama, who reflected on the Unicameral's activities in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning. Slama says budget bills were one of the most consequential pieces of legislation passed in this year's session.
"Normally, the budget is up there with some of the important bills of the session," said Slama. "But, this budget is truly unique in that we implemented a mix of a record investment in a rainy day fund, putting more money aside to ensure the state's financial stability than we ever have before."
Slama is also expressing pride in passing legislation designed to improve rural broadband internet services in the state. LB 388 provided $40 million for broadband expansion--something she says is necessary in order to lure young professionals to the state.
"That access to broadband is so critically important," she said. "Without that--much less Netflix streaming--a person can't get on video conferences for work or school. So, seeing that access grow is really a priority of mine."
Slama is also touting the legislature's tax relief efforts, such as LB 64, which phases out taxes on Social Security benefits by the year 2030, and LB 387, which will exempt 100% of military retirement pay from taxes. The Peru Republican says she's proud of ending what amounted to double taxation on the state's veterans and senior citizens.
"When I started my time in the legislature," she said, "Nebraska was one of two states that fully taxed both military retirement benefits and Social Security income. That put us at a massive disadvantage when you compared us to states like Iowa that we're competing with for our military retirees, or for our retirees, in general. And, I'm proud to say at the end of my third session in the legislature, we were able to pass bills to end both taxes."
Slama says previous legislation passed two years ago exempted 50% of military retirement pay from taxes. She says the state was in a strong enough financial position to phase it out entirely.
"Compared to other states, Nebraska was in an outstanding financial position," she said, "because we invest money in a rainy day fund, and we have a solid financial standing compared to other states in the country. So, this year, we were able to invest in some bigger projects, like completely ending our state's tax on military retirement benefits with LB 387."
You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.