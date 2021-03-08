(Lincoln) -- Nebraska legislators continue to work through a myriad of tax relief proposals in the 2021 session.
In addition to about a dozen property tax relief bills, one proposal under consideration would eliminate state taxes on military retirement benefits. State Senator Tom Brewer introduced LB387 on behalf of Governor Pete Ricketts in late January. State Senator Julie Slama is among the bill's supporters. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Slama says the measure is of interest to residents in her southeast Nebraska district, in particular.
"Since we are a state with a lot of proud veterans," said Slama, "District 1 is home to a proportionately high number of veterans, and those who have served our country. We also have, obviously, Offutt Air Force Base a little bit further to the north. That's an issue that really helps keep folks in Nebraska is we were to pass it this year."
The bill is an expansion of a measure approved during last year's session, in which individuals may exclude 50% of their military retirement benefit income to the extent it is included in federal adjusted gross income, beginning in the 2022 taxable year. Thanks to federal COVID-19 relief funds, Slama says Nebraska's state budget can withstand the loss of revenue from veterans' tax returns.
"Nebraska before the COVID crisis was financially in a very strong and solid position," she said. "So, that means we have extra funding from the federal level to provide relief to taxpayers."
The Peru Republican says the extra federal dollars gives lawmakers one of two choices.
"We can either give that money back to the taxpayers through cuts," said Slama, "or, others want to increase spending. I'm all for giving that money back to taxpayers, whether it be in property tax relief, income tax relief, retirement tax relief, and also investing in longer-term projects in our state."
Floor debate on the bill took place late last month. Action in the Unicameral is pending.