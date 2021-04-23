(Lincoln) — Lawmakers in the Nebraska Legislature have put the finishing touches on the state’s budget.
On Tuesday, lawmakers approved the $9.7 billion package, which includes setting aside $100 million that could be used to construct a new state prison. State Senator Julie Slama of Peru says the budget also includes additional money to provide property tax relief to Nebraskans.
"We still need structural tax reform in our state, but that investment in this year's budget is a solid step for our taxpayers in the state of Nebraska," said Slama. "In addition, we have millions invested in major projects like rural economic development growth, infrastructure improvement and broadband expansion."
Additionally, Slama says the budget puts away more money in the state’s coffers for emergencies.
"We've put a record amount in our cash reserve fund, so that money that we save back for a rainy day," said Slama. "That cash reserve fund on a per capita level is one of the highest in the country. It's made Nebraska one of the most financially stable states in the country."
Like Iowa, Slama says Nebraska has fared well when it comes to state revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says stable revenues, coupled with federal relief funds, has led to a large surplus for the state.
"We have an excess of money right now," said Slama. "When you look at the revenues that came in far higher than projected, it was projected that COVID would impact our state's economy far more than it did. When you have the federal money coming in on top of that, Nebraska is in a great financial position. You really wouldn't expect us to be as there are so many states across the country that are struggling."
The budget also includes a $3 million increase to the state’s college system, which includes Peru State College and includes a 3% raise in salary for judges in 2022.