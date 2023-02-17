(Lincoln) -- State lawmakers in Nebraska are proposing a bill providing broader regulations for all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles on county roads.
District 1 State Senator Julie Slama has introduced LB 66, which outlines statewide provisions for registering and regulating ATVs and UTVs for street use. The bill is similar to legislation introduced in last year's session but stalled in committee. Slama tells KMA News the bill is intended to provide similar regulations across the board for both rural and urban residents. Current state law allows communities to permit the vehicles to be used on roads, but only within their respective boundaries, which she says has created legal gray areas.
"They can require a registration fee, they can require a flag, and then statewide if you're just driving your ATV or UTV just for agricultural purposes, you're entirely exempt," said Slama. "So, it creates kind of a patchwork system in which sometimes the law is being enforced and sometimes it's not. When it is enforced it's a problem and when it's not enforced you're not operating within the spirit of the law."
State law also currently allows the use of ATVs and UTVs for "agricultural purposes," which Slama says would remain under the proposed legislation. However, Slama says there would still be certain requirements for those wishing to use the vehicles for non-agricultural purposes.
"So we do have a registration requirement with a discounted registration fee, so that way there's no argument on the county level that this is an unfunded mandate," said Slama. "Counties can also vote to opt out, so in Douglas County, if the city of Omaha raises concerns of 'we don't want ATVs driving on Dodge Street for example,' they could vote to opt out."
Slama says there are multiple proposed benefits of updating the current laws pertaining to the specific vehicles ranging from providing easier access for those wishing to use ATVs and UTVs to creating additional tourism opportunities.
"This bill is not only about increasing access to our roads for ATV and UTV enthusiasts -- in southeast Nebraska, obviously we have very close access to a lot of great trails in Missouri," she said. "But this would open that same level of tourism potential and day-to-day usage as we have in our neighboring states in Missouri and South Dakota."
The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee held a hearing on the proposed legislation on January 23rd. However, further action has yet to be taken.