(Lincoln) -- Calling it a "session without precedent" Nebraska First District State Senator Julie Slama says the recently concluded Unicameral finished with a flurry of activity.
Lawmakers in Nebraska were in the throes of an active session on March 17th when the session was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following an extended break, legislators returned to Lincoln on July 20th for 17 days of work to wrap up the session. Slama says the last few weeks of work at the statehouse were busy.
"It was certainly a session without precedent in Nebraska history," said Slama. "But we were also in a very short window of 17 days to accomplish a number of big items that moved Nebraska forward in terms of lowering taxes, cutting regulations and ensuring that we're in the strongest position possible for a strong COVID-19 economic recovery."
Perhaps the biggest piece of legislation passed out the session was LB1107. Among other things, the bill creates an income tax credit that's refundable based on the amount of property taxes paid by a taxpayer. Slama says that fund will be increased over the next several years.
"That fund sits at $275 million," said Slama. "We added $125 million to the fund this year for a total annual property tax relief investment of $400 million in this year. That fund will grow over the next 3-5 years, ending up at $650 million in annual relief."
One thing LB1107 does not do is impact funding for K-12 schools in Nebraska. Slama says she would like to see some changes to the way the state funds its schools.
"In District 1 we see -- depending on where you live -- 60-80% of your property tax bill go towards funding K-12 education," said Slama. "The funding on the state level is structured to go mainly towards urban schools. That puts a far greater burden on our rural property taxpayers to keep the doors open and the lights on at our rural schools. I would like to see K-12 funding on the state level be increased for our rural schools moving forward to help achieve that structural property tax relief."
The package was deemed the "Grand Bargain" after several groups of senators compromised on parts of the package. Slama says the negotiating process was an exercise in bipartisanship.
"I think Nebraskans can take comfort in the fact that there were people working with cooler heads behind the scenes the entire team with the best interests of Nebraskans in mind," said Slama. "In the end, the cooler heads prevailed. It's something that at the start of the 17 days and throughout the 17 days, it seemed to be not as likely that this was going to be achieved. But, in the end everyone came together and we were able to get it passed."
Additonally, LB1107 grants a tax credit to large employers who maintain jobs in Nebraska and includes funding for a new academic hospital and disaster response facility at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Slama was a guest on KMA's Morning Line program Thursday. You can hear her full interview below.