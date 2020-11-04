(Peru) -- One of the most hotly-contested legislative races in Nebraska ended in a decisive victory for Incumbent Julie Slama of Peru.
The non-partisan race pitted two Republicans against each other with dueling endorsements from top GOP officials past and present. Janet Palmtag of Syracuse featured the backing of former Governor Dave Heineman, while Slama had the support of current Governor Pete Ricketts. In the end, Slama won nearly 68% of the vote.
"I'm so honored to have District 1's support in the Nebraska Legislature," said Slama. "My takeaway from tonight is that I am so grateful, that after a fraught campaign cycle, we were able to unify behind a candidate. I hope that moving forward, tonight's results help us come together and move forward to support the best policies to work for District 1 at all levels of government."
The race grew especially bitter over the summer and into the fall, featuring attack ads from both sides and accusations of threats by campaign surrogates. Slama says the results show the voters of the district weren't swayed by the contentious campaign.
"One concern I had was that perhaps we would see those lobbying interest make an impact on this race," said Slama. "At the end of the day, my opponent outspent me two-to-one and I beat her by a big margin. I'm pretty happy that the person focused on service won this."
Slama was first appointed to the Unicameral in 2019 to fill the seat of Dan Watermeier. She became the youngest female state senator in Nebraska history at the age of 22. When she returns to Lincoln next year, she says her top priority is fixing the property tax issue that has plagued Nebraska for decades.
"My top goal heading into the 2021 session is structural property tax relief," said Slama. "That's the top issue I hear going door-to-door in southeast Nebraska. I also believe it's the biggest hurdle to economic development in southeast Nebraska."
In addition to property tax relief, Slama spent most of her first year in the Legislature overhauling civics education standards for Nebraska schools.