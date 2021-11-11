(Red Oak)-- The southwest Iowa area chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will host a bed-building event on Saturday, November 13, at 8 AM.
Danny Robertson, a volunteer, joined the KMA Morning Show on Thursday (11/11). Robertson gave a brief history of the organization.
"Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization that started in Kimberly, ID," Robertson said. "It was started by a man that had a child in his town that was sleeping on the floor and he didn't like that. So, he got his youth group to build a bed.
"When they got done building the bed, they decided to see if there were any more. They put out a thing on Facebook and had 40 some requests to help. Not necessarily more beds. Since then, and since 2012, they've delivered 78,000 beds across the country to kids. We supply beds to children who are between three and 18."
Robertson says he didn't think he would be involved for as long as he has.
"Our chapter covers Mills County, Montgomery County, Page County, and Fremont County," Robertson continued. "In the last two and a half years, to be real honest, they (SHP) asked me about it (helping). I said 'yeah, I'll help' because I figured in six months we'll have those all covered, no problem. It has not slowed down.
"In the last two and a half years, I've delivered, approaching, 390 beds that we've delivered. I kind of take care of the delivery portion. Of course, I'm always there when we build also."
The bed building will get started on Saturday, November 13, at 8 AM. Participants will also receive a free lunch.
Those interested in more information can e-mail chapter president Jake Johnson at jake.johnson@shpbeds.org or visit the website SHPbeds.org.
You can hear the full interview with Robertson, below.