(Red Oak) – Recertifying Red Oak’s levee along the East Nishnabotna River continues to be a long, painful, slow process.
But, City Administrator Brad Wright says progress is reported on at least one portion of the recertification. Wright told the Red Oak City Council late Monday afternoon that FEMA has accepted data from the Iowa Flood Center – something city officials have been working on for the last year-and-a-half. Wright says that information came from Dan Fricke, project manager with JEO Consulting.
“The Iowa Flood Center is working on the floodway study part of it now on the Nish,” said Wright. “We need to get additional work done on Red Oak Creek, because we put this whole puzzle together. We’re not sure if we’re going to get the Iowa Flood Center to do that. If that will be additional work. we’re going to have to hire JEO. But, again, some progress, anyway, so it was good to hear.”
Next summer, Wright says the city must develop a project to address issues on the land side of the levee.
“The levee, itself, for the most part, is good,” he said. “The first thing that they worry about when they get into these is if we’re going to have to add height to the levee. That does not appear to be the case, certainly now that they’ve accepted the Iowa Flood Center’s data, because that actually puts the flood level of the river lower than what FEMA had it at. So, the height of the levee is not the issue.”
Wright, however, says the issues are with items located close to the levee.
“There’s still some issue, again, behind the mercantile,” said Wright, “But, they believe the clay blanket is not substantial enough. So, we’re going to look at putting in what they call a French drain system along a portion of that. If that is, in fact, what we need to do, that is going to be a costly project. Also further south of that, there’s a ditch that runs through a field on the right hand side of the levee that is too close to the levee, that they’re afraid water can pump under in high water situations. So, they’re feeling we need to do something about that.’
City officials hope that with recertification, the number of square miles included in Red Oak’s flood plain will be reduced.
“You know, FEMA was pretty clear up front,” he said. “Anecdotal information means nothing to them. You have to prove it with data, you have to go through all the study and all the process. Telling them that people have lived here for a hundred years, and have never seen water at the back door of City Hall. That’s where the flood plain now shows it. That’s just ridiculous. That’s how the map now shows it. It now takes in the entire downtown area. So, we have to get that amended.”
In other business Monday, the council…
--- approved the first reading of the city’s code of ordinances following a recodification process. Council members then waived the second and third readings, and formally adopted the recodification.
--- approved a resolution accepting the work of Vicker Drilling, LLC on the 2020 4th Street water main replacement project, and the final pay request to the company for the project totaling $4,311.