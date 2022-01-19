(Oregon) -- Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County early Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route B, a mile north of Holt County Road 285, 3 miles east of Oregon. Authorities say a northbound 2017 Chevy Pacifica driven by 32-year-old Samantha Kelly of Oregon lost control on the slush-covered roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment and multiple small trees before entering a creek. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing north off the west site of the road.
Kelly and two passengers--a one-year-old male juvenile and a four-year-old female juvenile--were taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.