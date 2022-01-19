Accident

(Oregon) -- Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County early Tuesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route B, a mile north of Holt County Road 285, 3 miles east of Oregon. Authorities say a northbound 2017 Chevy Pacifica driven by 32-year-old Samantha Kelly of Oregon lost control on the slush-covered roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment and multiple small trees before entering a creek. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing north off the west site of the road.

Kelly and two passengers--a one-year-old male juvenile and a four-year-old female juvenile--were taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.