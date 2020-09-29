(Shenandoah) -- Officials at Shenandoah Medical Center have announced the addition of Dr. Rolando Breier to their team of cancer treatment experts.
Board certified in Medical Oncology, Internal Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine, Breier earned his medical degree from the University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine in Argentina. He completed his residency at New York Medical College, Metropolitan Hospital Center; performed a pain and palliative care fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and a Hematology and Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
“As our ability to treat local cancer patients continues to grow with the recent addition of Radiation Oncology services, it became imperative to add another care expert to our team in the form of a highly trained and experienced Medical Oncologist,” explains Matt Sells, Chief Executive Officer at SMC. “Dr. Breier’s interest in innovative techniques and compassionate care made him a natural fit with our cancer team here at Shenandoah Medical Center.”
With the addition of Breier, SMC now has a team of cancer care experts that includes Radiation Oncologists Dr. Nathan Bennion and Dr. Michael Baine, as well as General Surgeon Dr. Rebecca Rose, who specializes in breast cancer care.
The SMC cancer care team operates in the Shenandoah Medical Center Infusion Center between the main clinic and hospital.
Sells states, “Our new Medical Oncology Specialist and updated cancer care treatment area is part of our continued commitment to provide the best possible care to our patients close to home.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Breier, please call (712) 246-7012. For more information on cancer services available at Shenandoah Medical Center, please call (712) 246-7400 or visit www.smchospital.com