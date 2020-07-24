(Shenandoah) -- Officials with Shenandoah Medical Center have added a family practice provider to their team.
Hospital officials announced this week that Chase Brown, DO, will begin seeing both children and adults at SMC. Brown is a Utah native, but has lived in Iowa, Alaska and Germany. He received his undergraduate degree at Utah Valley University, studied medicine at Des Moines University and completed his residency in Utah.
“While I enjoy providing all aspects of family medicine care, I do have particular interest in the areas of Obstetrics, emergency medicine, inpatient medicine, preventative care, sports medicine, and small office
procedures such as joint injections, dermatological, IUD, Nexplanon, and vasectomies," said Brown. "I am
also very excited to be back in Iowa!”
Brown is already seeing patients at SMC. To schedule an appointment, call (712) 246-7400.