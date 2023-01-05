(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is celebrating the arrival of the New Year's baby.
Hospital officials say the first baby of 2023 was delivered shortly after 1:30 Tuesday morning. Nathan and Mary Kier welcomed their newborn, Ammara, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long. As the hospital's new year's baby, Ammara received many special gifts from SMC, including a $500 academic scholarship.
Ammara is the first of approximately 140-to-150 babies expected to be delivered at Shenandoah Medical Center in 2023.