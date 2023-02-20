(Shenandoah) -- Officials with the Shenandoah Medical Center have announced a new orthopedics team coming to the hospital later his month.
SMC officials announced Monday the addition of Jake Davis as a Certified Physician Assistant. Jake has worked in orthopedics for over 10 years as a Physician Assistant in both clinic and surgery focusing on total joints, specifically sports medicine. Davis, a 1998 Clarinda High School graduate, served in the US Army as a field medic and is an Iraqi War Veteran and later attended Northeastern State University for his undergraduate biology degree. Davis then attended Western Michigan University for his Masters in Medicine, Physician Assistant studies. Additionally, through a partnership with MD West ONE, three providers will also be partnering with Davis including foot and ankle specialist Dr. Kathleen Grier, Dr. James Mantone, who specializes in sport medicine, hip, knee, and shoulders, and Dr. Michael DelCore specializing in upper extremities. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, SMC Chief Operating Officer Eric Holste says the partnership with MD West ONE is a great opportunity to provide additional specialty services to the area.
"In the past we've had a very general practice, but MD West ONE is going to provide us with the ability to have upper extremities, so hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder specialists, as well as continuing to do all the total joint procedures and sports medicine," said Holste. "And then also have a foot and ankle specialist here once per week."
Clinics next month will include Dr. Grier every Wednesday, Dr. Mantone on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday and 1st and 3rd Thursday, and Dr. DelCore on the 2nd and 4th Thursday. Holste says the additions come after the announcement that current Orthopedics Surgeon Brian Rowan is moving on in his career after starting the nearly full-scale orthopedic program at SMC nearly seven years ago.