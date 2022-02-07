(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is nearly ready to begin constructing its new cancer treatment center.
That's according to SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News the hospital is currently working through the final requirements before construction can begin on the roughly $10 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. The hospital is receiving funding through USDA Rural Development for the construction costs, and Sells says right now, they are working through some of the final USDA requirements.
"Whether it's architectural plans, some different inspections and testing that have to occur, those are the things that are really occurring right now, to put the finishing touches on the arrangement with the USDA," Sells said. "So we're getting close, and working towards that process can take a little while, and we're trying to remain patient, although we're definitely getting antsy to start moving some dirt around and really start the construction of the building itself."
As of right now, Sells says the project has gone slightly up from the original $10 million costs, with the majority of the increase coming from the construction of the new 8,200 square foot addition to the east side of the current facilities.
"It's looking like that's probably going to end up right around $8.5 million, and of course we'll end up with some architectural fees on top of that," Sells said. "And then the equipment side, we kind of have our equipment budget set close $3 million. The primary component of that is a $2.5 million linear accelerator that's going to be used to provide radiation therapy treatments to our patients."
Sells says the goal is to offset as much of the cost of the new equipment as possible through fundraising. As of Friday, he added nearly $1.4 million had been raised from local donations towards a $2-million goal.]
Sells says the hospital has heard many personal stories from donors on how SMC's services had impacted their lives.
"We've just had so many various people reach out and say, 'my loved one had cancer, or I had cancer personally, and obtained treatment at your facility, and we just want to help,'" Sells said. "The examples that we continue to hear from our patients in that regard, really just kind of solidifies the need for the facility itself."
Most recently, SMC received a $50,000 donation from Bank Iowa in Shenandoah and a $25,000 grant from the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, the philanthropic branch of Pella Corporation. As echoed by area donors, Sells says the equipment would put SMC up to par with some of the top institutions in the Council Bluffs and Lincoln metro areas.
"The equipment that we're putting in, the Varian TrueBeam equipment, is absolutely state of the art, and it is the latest and greatest in technology with respect to radiation therapy," Sells said. "The unit that we'll have here is going to be very similar to what you would see in places like the Buffet Cancer Center and other very large institutions."
Sells says he estimates construction will begin within the next four to six weeks, with the doors opening by the end of 2022 and full completion and operation by June 2023.