(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center embarks on yet another expansion and remodeling project.
Groundbreaking ceremonies take place Tuesday at 2 p.m. outside the SMC clinic's entrance for the hospital's Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. Plans call for an 8,200 square-foot expansion on the hospital's east side, with 5,400 feet of renovations. At a recent Shenandoah City Council meeting, SMC CEO Matt Sells called the cancer center addition "an exciting project."
“We are the only facility in a 60-mile radius that is able to provide full service cancer care under one roof,” said Sells. “From our standpoint, we provide both medical oncology, which includes chemotherapy and other infusion treatments, as well as radiation therapy services.”
Sells says the expansion also includes new cancer-treating equipment.
“The project that we’re going to be doing is building a linear accelerator vault to perform radiation therapy,” he said. “So, that’s really what’s driving the project, because we do need to replace the equipment that’s, I guess, used to provide those services.”
In addition, the hospital’s oncology services will continue its partnership with Nebraska Medicine. Last month, the council unanimously approved the issuance of up to $7 million in hospital revenue notes to SMC, as well as the execution and delivery of a loan agreement. SMC staff members and local officials are expected to speak during Tuesday's ceremonies.