(Shenandoah) -- It's a dream come true for Shenandoah Medical Center, and a lasting legacy for a Shenandoah family.
Ground was broken Tuesday afternoon for the $10 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. Construction of the 8,200 square-foot addition is planned for the east side of Shenandoah Medical Center, along with 5,400 feet of renovations to existing space. SMC CEO Matt Sells tells KMA News discussions regarding the proposed center first began between hospital officials and the hospital's board of directions three years ago. But, Sells says the acquisition of a radiation oncology service line in July of last year helped the project move forward.
"Being able to provide for a new linear accelerator for radiation therapy services, as well as increase the capacity of our current infusion center were really both attributes of the project that needed to happen," said Sells. "And so, with all those things kind of coming into play, the ability to hire Dr. Rolando Brier as our primary medical oncologist, the stars really just aligned for us for making this project happen."
Sells says hospital officials worked with family members of Robert S. Holmes, who was a patient at the hospital prior to his passing three years ago.
"They were very interested in investing in a community asset here on our campus," he said. "When we started to talk about the cancer center, with some of the experiences Bob had in our facility, it really just made sense to all of us as we started to talk about it."
Sells says the project's cost includes new state-of-the art cancer treatment equipment, and the city's assistance through tax-exempt status.
"We have $3 million of equipment that we'll be putting in," said Sells, "including the large cost of the linear accelerator. Then, there's the $7 million worth of building and construction-related costs. The $7 million would be what we partnered with the city. The city has allowed us to use them as a conduit for a tax-exempt issuance. Of course, all of that debt is borne by Shenandoah Medical Center, and none by the city. But, they've been a great partner for us in moving forward, and being make to make this project happen."
In addition, Sells says community support is helping make the project a reality.
"I talked today (Tuesday) at the groundbreaking a lot about what it means to be a community hospital," he said. "At the end of the day, without the support of the community of Shenandoah, things like continuing to grow the asset at the hospital with a cancer center addition isn't possible. We're just so grateful for the support that we receive, and we're blessed to give back to the community, as well."
SMC will continue to partner with Nebraska Medicine for oncology services. Hospital officials project a 14-to-16 month construction time frame.