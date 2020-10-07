(Shenandoah/Clarinda) -- Two local hospitals are partnering to provide more options for expecting parents in the area.
Officials with Shenandoah Medical Center and Clarinda Regional Health Center recently announced a partnership that would allow obstetric patients to receive pre-natal care in Clarinda and deliver their baby in Shenandoah. SMC CEO Matt Sells tells KMA News patients can see CRHC provider Dr. Carol McIntyre through the first 24-28 weeks of pregnancy before transitioning care to deliver at SMC.
"If there are patients on that side of the county or that are coming up from northwest Missouri to see Dr. McIntyre, then we can keep them here local for delivery here in Shenandoah," said Sells. "There are very few delivering providers left here in southwest Iowa. We're excited to be able to partner together to make sure that we're providing that access to the care here to all of our residents here locally."
During the transition from CRHC to SMC, Dr. McIntyre will work with one of three providers at SMC to coordinate a patient's care: Dr. Martee MacLeod-Kozal, Dr. Chase Brown or Certified Nurse Midwife Jona Hutson. Currently, MacLeod-Kozal sees patients at CRHC twice a month under a previous partnership between the two hospitals. Sells says the new arrangement will allow expecting mothers in the area to stay local for their labor and delivery.
"We have a great working relationship with the team over there, and so it just seemed like a natural fit to be able to do this and be able to offer both the care at CRHC, but also being able to deliver here at SMC," said Sells. "We are very fortunate to have such great OB/GYN providers on staff."
The move comes on the heels of an expansive renovation to the SMC Labor and Delivery Suites. Last year, the hospital completed work to add whirlpool tubs to each room, as well as smart TVs and refrigerators. Sells says the new rooms aim to make the delivery process as comfortable as possible.
"At the end of the day, we just want people to have a tremendous experience," said Sells. "It's such a happy time in a new parent's life to be able to welcome a new baby into the world. From either the people that are working with these patients -- whether they be our providers or nursing staff -- to just the overall setting that they are delivering in, we really want it to be first-class and we'll continue to invest in those areas to bring that to reality for our patients here at Shenandoah Medical Center."
For more information or to make an appointment, contact CRHC at (712) 542-2176 or SMC at (712) 246-7400.