(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center has established a lasting memorial to a legendary figure.
Dedication ceremonies for SMC's new Dr. Floyd Jones Gazebo take place Saturday morning at 10. Constructed outside the SMC clinic, the gazebo pays tribute to Jones, who retired from full-time practice at the hospital in 2015 after 43 years of service. He specialized in geriatric medicine and family medicine, and was board certified. Jones also worked in obstetrics while at SMC, served on the hospital's board of directors for 13 years, and was co-medical director for three years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, SMC Marketing Director Ryan Spiegel says the hospital has been working with Jones' family for a memorial since his passing last August at the age of 76.
"We've kind of been working with Dr. Jones' family," said Spiegel. "Sue Jones, his wife, kind of mentioned that she wanted to a little bit of memorial, and it just seemed to make sense with us. We've done that before with some of our longtime providers, and she had the idea of doing a gazebo. So, we were able to work with Josh O'Neil Designs--the contractor here locally--to come up with a print of what he thought he could put together, and it kind of matched our clinic."
Spiegel says the project was about a half-year in the making.
"The process probably took about six months, front to end," he said. "But, it was just fantastic the way it looks out there. We do have some benches that patients can kind of sit and relax, and it's a good shady spot on these hot days."
Plans also call for using the gazebo for outside activities.
"If we do outside events, it would be a great place for a speaker to set up," said Spiegel. "We also have it combined with another memorial patio we had for Dr. Janet Bumgarner. It's just really kind of a neat area where patients or staff can sit. We have a table out there, so a lot of times under the umbrella, our staff can eat lunch. Our patients can hang out under there. So, it kind of combines both spaces, which is really a unique spot in front of our clinic."
SMC CEO Matt Sells, Dr. Todd Isaacson, Sue Hanna and Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt are guest speakers at the event. Parking for the event is available outside the SMC clinic. Guests are advised to bring a chair due to limited seating. You can hear the full interview with Ryan Spiegel here: