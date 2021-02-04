(Shenandoah) -- A new telemedicine program for Shenandoah Medical Center's emergency department is now up and running.

SMC officials announced this week that the e-CARE Emergency telemedicine program is now operational. The program connects staff in Shenandoah virtually with emergency physicians at Avera Health in Sioux Falls, South Dakota 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The program was made possible by a $173,000 grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust Rural Health Program.

Dr. Chase Brown was recently assigned as SMC’s Medical Director of the Emergency Department.

“Avera E-Emergency is going to provide our local patients with greater resources for care. It will make situations that are more difficult easier to handle because not only will we have a different set of eyes on the patient but also they will be able to provide more monitoring for our patients. It is always good to have a different set of eyes when handling sick or injured patients and this resource will provide us that ability to do so. Since the providers and nurses with Avera E-Emergency are used to being called for difficult situations they are well equipped to provide timely suggestions for any of our patients needs here in the ED. I certainly am excited to have additional help at the press of a button to have that additional help whenever the need arises.”

The Helmsley Charitable Trust Rural Healthcare Program is currently active in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.