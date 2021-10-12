(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials gave their blessing to a proposed cancer center at Shenandoah Medical Center.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved the issuance of up to $7 million in hospital revenue notes to SMC, as well as the execution and delivery of a loan agreement. Speaking at a public hearing prior to the council’s vote, SMC CEO Matt Sells says groundbreaking is planned for November 9th on an 8,200 square-foot expansion on the hospital’s east side, with 5,400 feet of renovations. Sells calls it “a very exciting project.”
“We are the only facility in a 60-mile radius that is able to provide full service cancer care under one roof,” said Sells. “From our standpoint, we provide both medical oncology, which includes chemotherapy and other infusion treatments, as well as radiation therapy services.”
Sells says the expansion also includes new cancer-treating equipment.
“The project that we’re going to be doing is building a linear accelerator vault to perform radiation therapy,” he said. “So, that’s really what’s driving the project, because we do need to replace the equipment that’s, I guess, used to provide those services.”
In addition, the hospital’s oncology services will continue its partnership with Nebraska Medicine.
“Basically, the equipment that we will be installing will be the same equipment used in the Buffet Cancer Center,” said Sells. “The radiation oncologist treatment plans are the same radiation oncologists that provide care in Omaha, and we’re very grateful to bring that to Shenandoah.”
Though the city is providing provisions for tax-exempt financing, Sells says SMC will incur 100% of the project’s debt.
---approved the sale of city-owned property located at 805 Southwest Road to Lukas Herold for $1,000.
---approved the sale of city-owned property at 307 North Center Street to CP Self-Storage (Drew and Candice Liljedahl) for $4.002.
---approved the sale of city-owned property located at 102 East Grant Street to Monroe Property Company (Thomas Ayres) for $300.
---approved the First National Bank’s street closure request for West Thomas Avenue from the corner of Blossom to Elm Streets October 28th from 3-to-6 p.m. for Moonlight Magic.