(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Medical Center is nearing some major milestones in the construction and implementation of its new cancer treatment center.
That's the message from SMC Chief Operating Officer Eric Holste, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program Thursday morning to discuss the efforts on the hospital's new Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. Holste says structures are beginning to become more recognizable as walls and windows are put in place on the new infusion center, which will be able to hold eight bays.
"This week, they've been starting to put the large glass front on the new infusion center which really looks great, and we've been able to tour it a couple of times," said Holste. "And, our new linear accelerator is scheduled to arrive here at the tail end of March."
Efforts have been ongoing since spring 2022 to construct the new 10,000-square-foot, $12 million expansion project on the eastern portion of the existing hospital. One of the first structures to be erected was the linear accelerator vault. Holste says the hospital should be able to begin using the new machine by as early as May.
"We should be able to start treating patients on the new (linear accelerator) by about the 8th of May -- that's kind of our target date right now," he said. "As construction goes, there's always a little bit of variability there, but we're definitely moving right up on those dates pretty quick."
Along with the infusion bay and vault, other renovations included in the expansion are upgrading the hospital's nurse call system and a new nurse station on the inpatient floor.
Additionally, with expanding programs comes the need for additional staff. That's why Holste says SMC has already hired a new radiation oncologist -- Dr. Mo Abdi -- who is joining the hospital in July.
"(Dr. Abdi) is going to be partnering with Dr. (Rolando) Breier to kind of complete our comprehensive oncology approach," said Holste. "We'll have a full array of radiation oncology as well as medical oncology and hematology and then the infusion center for any chemotherapy needs or any other infusion needs for that matter."
SMC officials expect most of the construction efforts on the new cancer center to wrap up by this summer. You can hear the entire interview with Holste below: