(Shenandoah) -- Portions of Shenandoah Medical Center's multimillion cancer center are now up and running.
But, SMC CEO Matt Sells says it'll be early December before a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration takes place on the hospital's $13 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center. Sells says SMC recently held a soft opening for the center's radiation therapy section, which includes a new linear accelerator. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sells says the number of patients being treated at the center has increased since the new section opened.
"There's several types of radiation therapy, as far as care plans and approaches that we weren't able to do on our old machine," said Sells. "If our radiation oecologist thought that the individuals needed certain types of treatment, they would typically refer those patients onto Omaha in order to do that. Now, we're able to keep those patients local. So, the reception from our old patient population's been super positive with that."
Sells says patients are also proud of the new facilities.
"We've had several that wanted to show their loved ones that bring them to the appointments, 'would it okay if brought them back to show them what the machines and everything looks like back here?'" he said. "So, we've done several tours that way, too, and they've been very impressed. Obviously, for us, it's a tremendous step forward."
Construction continues on the center's other sections, including a new clinic space, and an oncology-specific rehabilitation area.
"Patients in need of physical, occupational or speech therapy that are currently ongoing cancer treatment will also be able to receive their rehabilitation therapy in the cancer center," said Sells. "We're really trying to keep those immunocompromised patients separate from kind of the sick population, because we don't want to catch something from somebody else."
Renovations are also planned for the hospital's inpatient nurses station.
"We really felt like we needed to bring that area into the 21st century," he said. "Construction has continued there, and we actually should be open in that area in the next couple weeks--which is pretty exciting."
