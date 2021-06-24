(Shenandoah) -- The 24th Annual SMC Foundation Golf Event was held at the Shenandoah Community Golf Course on Thursday, June 3rd.
This year’s event was completely sold out and included 36 teams, multiple business sponsors, and SMC staff participation throughout the golf course. Thanks to the generosity of the golf participants and sponsors, the SMC Foundation was able to raise $40,000 to benefit patients of Shenandoah Medical Center.
In addition to the golf, the SMC Foundation also opted to hold a Silent Auction with gift baskets donated by SMC employees. With over fifteen unique Silent Auction items, the Foundation was able to raise nearly $6,000!
SMC Foundation Director, Ryan Spiegel, made the following comment about this year’s event, “It’s really incredible to see how much support we continue to receive from our local community and vendor partners. It feels so rewarding to be a part of such a huge success for our local healthcare facility. I’m already excited to work on preparations for next year’s 25th Anniversary of this spectacular event. I am confident it’s going to be another huge win for our community.”
Proceeds from the golf event are used to support scholarships for local seniors who will be attending college to pursue a healthcare-related field. Additional proceeds are used for SMC internal department grants, providing funding for programs and equipment that directly benefit SMC patients.