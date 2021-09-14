(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center has been named one of the top workplaces in Iowa, according to a new survey.
The Des Moines Register recently released its Iowa Top Workplace awards, which are based solely on employee feedback through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers, including alignment, execution and connection.
“It is very exciting to conclude this year by celebrating organizations that, through another challenging year, continue to put their people first as employers of choice!" said SMC CEO Matt Sells. "The past 18 months have challenged healthcare organizations like never before. Employees and patients are certainly more selective than ever when it comes to who they work for and with, so to be recognized as a Top Workplace in the State of Iowa by the Des Moines Register is a tremendous honor for Shenandoah Medical Center.”
The surveys for the awards were conducted by Energage, LLC.