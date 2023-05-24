(Shenandoah) -- Patients have officially begun receiving treatment at the Shenandoah Medical Center's new cancer treatment facility.
Early last week, SMC had a "soft opening" on its new Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center after crews wrapped up most of the new construction efforts on the 10,000-square-foot facility. Officials broke ground on the addition in November 2021 at a cost of nearly $13 million. SMC CEO Matt Sells tells KMA News that oncology department staff are now actively treating cancer patients in the new facility, which includes a vault housing a new linear accelerator to provide advanced services.
"That means we have performed new radiation therapy treatments with our new machine," said Sells. "That has gone very well and we were really looking forward to that. We've got the ability now to have pinpoint accuracy and positioning and our treatment times are super short."
Sells adds the new linear accelerator brings SMC's facilities up to par with similar equipment used at places such as the Buffet Cancer Center in Omaha.
On top of the new machine, he says hospital staff has also begun utilizing the new infusion center for chemotherapy and other infusions.
"That's going extremely well and we've had lots of good feedback from our patients in terms of the overall experience they've had there and we've got really highly-qualified individuals working in the center -- we're really lucky to have them," he said. "Our biggest thing is always being able to provide the same quality of care that you can get in the city."
With the new construction phase more or less completed, Sells adds the focus for crews is now shifting to the renovation phase of the significant project. He says the hope is to complete the renovations within four to five months.
"We'll have the new oncology clinic portion of the facility done then as well as we're putting a chapel in the facility for our clergy members and patient's family members to be able to use," Sells explained. "We're also doing a brand new nurses station as we continue to renovate our in-patient units which has been long overdue for us as well."
Sells says the hope is to have a grand opening for the new cancer treatment facility shortly after completion in September or October this fall.