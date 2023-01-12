(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is taking a unique approach to help fill some specialty job openings.
SMC recently rolled out a community referral bonus program that will pay community members who help refer someone for an eligible position. Haley Christiansen is Human Resources Manager at SMC, and she says the program is a way to enlist more people to help fill positions that can be tough to find candidates for.
"This is something brand new that we just recently rolled out," said Christiansen. "We've always offered our employees referral bonuses, but we've now extended that offer to any and all community members. If you refer a candidate for one of our referral bonus-eligible positions and they get hired on, you get $2,500."
Christiansen says the community referral bonus is just one of the option they are using to attract specialty candidates to southwest Iowa.
"Recruiting in a rural area definitely poses its own set of unique challenges," said Christiansen. "We're offering some very substantial sign-on bonuses. The positions that are currently eligible for a sign-on bonus include RNs for our OB Department, as well as our ER, a Dietician, Social Worker and Director of OB. The bonuses range from $5,000 to $25,000, depending on the position."
In addition to offering bonuses, Christiansen says SMC is offering a comprehensive benefits package.
"For starters, on insurance we have medical, dental, vision, life and disability, HSA and FSA ancillary benefits," said Christiansen. "For retirement, we offer an extremely generous match. There's education reimbursement, generous PTO, we have a wellness center with 24/7 gym access and we offer cafeteria and gift shop discounts, so lots of good stuff."
The community referral bonus is only for eligible positions. For more information, contact the HR Office (712) 246-7102. A complete listing of open positions at SMC can be found here.
The full interview with Christiansen can be found below.