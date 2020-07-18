Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Hot and humid. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 72F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.