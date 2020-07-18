(Shenandoah) — Shenandoah Medical Center is offering free sports physicals in three KMAland communities.
Hospital officials say SMC providers will complete free physicals for middle and high school students who are required to have a sports physical in Iowa. The physicals will be offered on multiple dates from July 23rd-August 7th.
In order to compete on a school-sponsored team, students must have a physical form completed each year and signed by a licensed physician, osteopathic physician, osteopath, advanced registered nurse practitioner, physician assistant or qualified doctor of chiropractic.
Appointments are required for the free physicals and students should bring a sports physical form to be filled out. Students will be required to wear a mask during the examination.
For more information or to make an appointment, call (712) 246-7400.
