(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah Medical Center, in collaboration with Page County Public Health, is offering a limited supply of free Moderna COVID vaccinations for individuals 18 years or older at the SMC Clinic. Individuals do not have to be a current resident of Page County to receive a vaccination.
Vaccinations are available Wednesday, April 7th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, April 9th from 8 a.m. to noon.
All patients will be monitored for 15 minutes once they receive the vaccine or 30 minutes if the patient has ever experienced an anaphylactic reaction to a medication. An appointment for a second dose of the Moderna vaccination will also be necessary.
Appointments are required for these COVID vaccinations. There will be limited appointments available so please call (712) 246-7400 or simply go to www.smchospital.com/covid-vaccine to book your appointment.