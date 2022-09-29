Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center officials are reminding residents of upcoming flu shot clinics early next month.
Clinics take place next Wednesday from 8:30-to-10:30 a.m. at the Sidney clinic and October 12 from 4-to-6:30 p.m. at SMC's Shenandoah clinic. The Center for Disease Control recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone over 6 months of age by the end of October.
Vaccinations are also available by appointment at the Sidney and Tabor clinics. Appointments are required for all flu clinic dates, and flu vaccines are free with most insurance plans. Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment or with questions should contact SMC at 712-246-7400 or visit smchospital.com to learn more.