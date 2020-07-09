(Shenandoah) -- The National Institutes of Health estimates that nearly 38% of men and women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with some form of cancer in their lifetime.
One local group of health care workers is taking a team approach to make sure their patients have the best outcomes possible. Through a partnership with UNMC and Nebraska Medicine, Shenandoah Medical Center is able to offer a full complement of oncology services for patients dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Dr. Nathan Bennion is a board certified radiation oncologist that sees patients in Shenandoah. He says the most effective way to tackle a cancer diagnosis is by exploring your options.
"It's definitely a collaborative team," said Bennion. "We work together with medical oncologists and surgeons so that we can come together with a patient, present them with options and as a team, deliver the treatment that they feel reaches their goals."
Radiation Therapist Jenny Van Der Vliet says the team in Shenandoah is capable of treating a wide range of cancers.
"We can treat about anything head-to-toe," said Van Der Vliet. "That includes skin cancers, brain cancer, head and neck cancers, breast cancers, lung cancer, prostate, colon, rectal, GYN cancers, bone and just about anything."
Jessican Hoffman is also a radiation therapist at SMC. She says the team takes great care with radiation therapy to alleviate any potential risks.
"Doctor Bennion and his partner Doctor (Michael) Baine do an excellent job at planning the treatments," said Hoffman. "They work really close with other doctors and make sure that the treatments are very precise and the radiation goes right where they want it to."
Clinic Nurse Amanda Smith says the team approach to cancer treatment provides the most options for patients to reach their desired outcome.
"Medical oncology is often what would manage if you needed chemotherapy, that would be the doctor that would be taking care of that," said Smith. "Surgical oncology is if the cancer area needs to be removed surgically, then that's who you would see for that."
Ashle Holmes is a scheduler for the radiation oncology team. She says members of their team are always available to answer questions.
"They can feel free to call our radiation oncology team directly to answer any questions at (712) 246-5210," said Holmes. "We also have a mobile-friendly website that has information regarding all of our services and events going on at the Shenandoah Medical Center. They can also view those online at smchospital.com."
In addition to the website, more information about SMC can be found on their Facebook page. All five members of the team were guests on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.