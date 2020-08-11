(Tabor) -- Officials with Shenandoah Medical Center have announced the opening of a new clinic in Tabor.
Located on Main Street, the new clinic began seeing patients last week and will be open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m.-noon. SMC CEO Matt Sells tells KMA News the new clinic is designed to provide a convenient option for families in the Tabor area.
"We couldn't be more excited to offer clinic services now five days a week located on Main Street in Tabor," said Sells. "It's a great location. We've got a great new provider there in Jessica Heitkamp, who is a nurse practitioner from the area. So far, we've been very successful in our first couple weeks out there."
Sells says SMC conducted market research and determined Tabor was in need of an outreach clinic.
"We found that the community in Tabor and that area that borders Fremont and Mills counties have growing areas of some new population," said Sells. "We really felt as we continue to try to grow our services -- not just in primary care, but some of our specialty service offerings like obstetrics, orthopedics, general surgery and oncology -- we really felt that having an outreach clinic in Tabor would give us access to be able to bring more of those services to the residents here in southwest Iowa."
The clinic will offer primary care services for patients and will be staffed by Jessica Heitkamp, an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner. Sells says Heitkamp was born and raised in Glenwood and has lived in Fremont County for the past several years, so the move makes sense.
"When we made the decision to open the clinic in Tabor, she lives up there very close to the clinic and has some young kids who are going to be going into the local school system, so it just felt like the right fit," said Sells. "I think we're really blessed to have Jessica on our team. I think she can really be a long-term provider for us that's able to establish some long-term patient care relationships with the folks up that direction."
The Tabor Clinic will be in addition to a similar clinic operated by SMC in Sidney. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Tabor Clinic, call (712) 246-7245 or visit smchospital.com.