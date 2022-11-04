(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center officials promise a scenario that's as realistic as possible in next week's disaster drill.
Numerous local agencies join the hospital in an emergency preparedness exercise beginning Wednesday morning. Ty Davison is director of Shenandoah's Ambulance Service. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Davison says the drill begins at 9 a.m., when Shenandoah police and fire personnel plus Shenandoah EMTs are dispatched to an emergency situation.
"We'll be testing the EMS service and the emergency responders to handle the scene appropriately, triage patients, request mutual aid from some of our local surrounding communities," said Davison. "We're going to involve Clarinda EMS, Coin Fire and EMS, Farragut Fire and EMS, Essex Fire and EMS to respond as well. We've also got Air Evac helicopter out of Clarinda that's going to respond. That's pretty cool to have the helicopter service come over here--they will actually be transporting a patient."
While not disclosing the exact emergency scenario, Davison says patients will be located at the Shenandoah Fire Station's equipment bay.
"Due to the unknown weather this time of year," he said, "we'll be in the fire department, and have a little scenario set up with all of the patients, and be triaged out. So, we'll be transporting patients from the fire department back to the hospital, then responding back to the fire department to bring back more patients."
From the hospital, Davison says patients face another triage, and are sent to other treatment locations, if need be. Plans call for a "hot wash" following the drill to assess what went right, and examine any response gaps the exercise detected.
"That's kind of one of the biggest things," said Davison. "We obviously want to highlight all the good things that have happened, but at the same time, kind of the main purpose of the drill is to identify any gaps that need to be filled, so that in the event of an actual emergency, we're actually prepared for it."
Hospital officials plan to clearly mark the drill locations, which will not be open to the public. SMC officials ask for the public's patience and support during the exercise. You can hear the full interview with Ty Davison, SMC Trauma and Emergency Room Director Deanna Berning and Hospital Quality Coordinator Brianna Barnett here: