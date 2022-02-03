(Shenandoah) -- Two local corporations have given generous donations to the latest project at the Shenandoah Medical Center.
The Pella Rolscreen Foundation, the philanthropic branch of Pella Corporation, and Bank Iowa in Shenandoah gave granted a combined $75,000 to the development and construction of the Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center through SMC. Ground was broken back in November for the nearly $10-million project, and the Pella Rolscreen Foundation has granted $25,000 to SMC. Pella's Shenandoah Plant Manager John Finn tells KMA News, following an informational meeting with SMC, his company saw value in the more local facility.
"Right now it seems as though that those who need oncology services are having to drive quite a bit out of the area to get those treatments and are having to go to Omaha or Lincoln," Finn said. "We love the idea of having those services being provided here locally, just to make it easier on those families that need those services and are going through a difficult time."
The $25,000 donation comes through the foundation's statewide efforts totaling over $200,000 to community organizations.
Finn says the opportunity to invest in the project comes at a time when his company is in an "aggressive growth" stage and looking to find ways to improve the community offerings in the area.
"The fact that we can strengthen our medical community and do things that enhance the education that our team members families have, so those are two strengths for us in our ability to be able to attract and retain talent," Finn said.
Bank Iowa in Shenandoah last week also announced a $50,000 contribution to the project. Bank Iowa Regional President John McBride says they were excited to hear about the project in the fall and always make it a goal to invest back into their regional communities.
"The owners of the bank, they always want to invest back in the communities," McBride said. "A good example was the new building they just put up in Clarinda, and that benefited that community as well, just for the facility and the donation and the building to the city for their offices."
McBride says having a facility like this in a more rural area in Southwest Iowa could significantly reduce the stress of making the trek to the Omaha metro area.
"It's nerve racking to have to go in the first place, and then to have to go in and drive in the city traffic, and you'll have a procedure done and you're not feeling the greatest when you leave, and your back in the city traffic," McBride said. "To be able to just do this in a community that you're comfortable in and be able to go to a facility that's state of the art and have the care that they do out there, I mean we really are very fortunate to be able to have this."
At the groundbreaking in November, hospital officials projected a 14-to-16 month construction time frame.