(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Medical Center has received a grant to provide transportation for cancer patients.
SMC officials announced Monday that the regional hospital had been named a recipient of a $10,000 transportation grant through the American Cancer Society. The grant is one of 380 awarded nationwide, totaling $6.2 million. SMC Foundation Development Coordinator Sam Lauritsen was at the helm of securing the grant. Lauritsen tells KMA News the hospital was ecstatic to be named a recipient and to be able to provide the service to the roughly 60-mile radius the facility serves for medical oncology and radiation therapy services.
"We definitely have a large radius as far as southwest Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and those surrounding areas, so first of all it was just complete excitement to be able to provide that to our patients that are in need," said Lauritsen. "I know Jennifer Van Der Vliet, our director of oncology here, she just knows how important that'll be for the long-term sustainability of our patients being able to honestly make their appointments."
The American Cancer Society estimates that the grant funding will allow health systems to provide eligible patients with over 577,000 rides to treatment nationwide. Lauritsen says the hope is to take some of the strain off patients relying on family members, friends, or others to provide the transportation that can quickly add up.
"A lot of our patients are coming in for treatment up to five days a week and that could be for a period of six weeks or more, so that really starts to add up," Lauritsen explained. "Especially when you're looking at chemotherapy and radiation treatment, the (ACS) suggests our patients to not drive after those treatments. So, as you can imagine, that gets to be a pretty difficult scenario there."
Lauritsen says some transportation offerings do exist through the American Cancer Society, including "Road to Recovery," but typically aren't as accessible in areas such as southwest Iowa.
He adds that the hospital has already begun some offerings, including gas cards and fuel vouchers for patients. Lauritsen says they utilize as much background information as possible, including financial needs and treatment expectations, to determine the extent of the transportation assistance.
"Then from that, we receive more information about the patient," he said, "and then we're able to make the best decision as far as the amount whether it's gas money or vouchers or whatever extent it is for each patient, based on the distance they have to travel, the total number of appointments, and then the plan or treatment duration as well."
He says they plan to coordinate with local transportation providers, including SWITA, to offer the service.
Lauritsen adds the transportation service also increases access to treatment, particularly with the anticipated completion of the Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center later this year, which will include a linear accelerator that could only otherwise be found in nearby metro areas.
"If you're within that 60 mile radius, you would have to drive to Council Bluffs, Omaha, Lincoln, or down in St. Joseph, Missouri," said Lauritsen. "It's just being able to provide that option so that patients don't have to drive into the city and are able to have a little bit of a less stressful experience."
Lauritsen says the accelerator is expected to be operational in May, while the full cancer center re-model is anticipated for completion around September.