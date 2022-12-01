(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is getting financial assistance in addressing mental and behavioral health issues in the community.
Officials with the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region awarded SMC two grants. One totaling $98,560 will help the hospital provide improved access to children's mental health services. The grant allows SMC to hire a fully-licensed mental health therapist specializing in pediatric care, construction of a fully-equipped mental and behavioral health room for both in-person and telehealth services for pediatric patients, and continuing education for mental health providers, with an emphasis on pediatric care.
Additionally, the hospital received a $50,000 grant to purchase a telehealth cart for improved emergency patient care for mental and behavioral health, mattresses for patient comfort and continued behavioral and mental health training in the form of de-escalating training.