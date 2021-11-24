(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center officials call it "an eye-opener" on the community's health needs.
Over the next month, SMC is asking local residents and businesses to participate in a Community Health Needs Assessment. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, SMC CEO Matt Sells says the hospital conducts the survey every three years to gauge progress in addressing the area's health needs cited in previous assessments. SMC is working with VVV Consultants LLC, an independent research firm based in Olathe, Kansas, to conduct the survey. Sells says the assessment has several components.
"One is a survey that we utilize to gain the public's perspective," said Sells, "which is very, very helpful to us. Normally, I would say we would have a pretty good handle on the overall needs, but frequently, we'll have something kind of pump up as we go through this that maybe we haven't given enough attention to. So, it's pretty valuable from that standpoint."
Another portion of the survey concerns the community's provider needs.
"Making sure that the needs of the community are being met," he said, "whether that's our employed providers from a primary care standpoint here in Shenandoah, or it's our visiting specialist. So, it really is an eye-opening process that we go through, and very important to us in the planning phases as we meet the overall community's needs."
Sells says COVID-19's impact on this year's assessment remains to be seen. But, he believes the pandemic will impact the planning in response to the survey's results.
"I wish we all had a crystal ball to understand what the next 12-to-24 months will look like as it relates to the pandemic," said Sells, "but, it is very hard to predict. So, we try to break it into shorter phases--how can we address needs with respect to the pandemic over the next three months, and then continue to plan into the future."
Above all, Sells hopes the assessment will give an indication of the public's perception of the hospital's services.
"I think there are things that we may see that aren't necessarily on our radar as much as others," he said. "I think it's pretty easy to get distracted by the pandemic, and everything that goes along with making sure you're covering your basis with respect to that."
Residents have until December 20th to complete the assessment on SMC's website. It's also available from the hospital's social media platforms. SMC officials will reveal the assessment's results at a special town hall meeting Friday, February 18th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can hear the full interview with Matt Sells here: