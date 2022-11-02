(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center officials are testing the hospital's emergency procedures next week.
Hospital officials announce that the facility is holding an emergency preparedness exercise next Wednesday. SMC officials say the exercise is being held in order to test and improve the community's overall preparedness for an emergency event. Exercise participants will simulate an emergency event--including treating volunteers as victims. While stressing the event is not real, officials say the response activities during the fictional exercise will be practiced in a manner "that is as realistic as possible."
SMC officials say areas where the exercise takes place will be clearly marked, and will not be open to the public. Hospital officials ask for the public's patience and support if it disrupts daily routines. Anyone with questions can contact Ryan Spiegel at SMC, 712-246-7074.