(Shenandoah) -- Results of a survey concerning Page County's health conditions will be released at a special event later this month.
Shenandoah Medical Center is hosting a town hall meeting for the 2022 Page County Community Health Needs Assessment February 18th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shenandoah Physician's Clinic's Hartman Room. At that event, hospital officials will review the community health indicators and gather feedback opinions on key community needs. SMC conducts the survey every three years to gauge progress in addressing the area's health needs cited in previous assessments. SMC worked with VVV Consultants LLC, an independent research firm based in Olathe, Kansas, to conduct the survey late last year.
In a previous interview with KMA News, SMC CEO Matt Sells said COVID-19's impact on this year's assessment was unknown. But, he believes the pandemic will impact the planning in response to the survey's results.
"I wish we all had a crystal ball to understand what the next 12-to-24 months will look like as it relates to the pandemic," said Sells, "but, it is very hard to predict. So, we try to break it into shorter phases--how can we address needs with respect to the pandemic over the next three months, and then continue to plan into the future."
Above all, Sells hopes the assessment will give an indication of the public's perception of the hospital's services.
"I think there are things that we may see that aren't necessarily on our radar as much as others," he said. "I think it's pretty easy to get distracted by the pandemic, and everything that goes along with making sure you're covering your basis with respect to that."
Residents interested in attending the town hall are asked to RSVP via SMC's website and social media sites, so that hospital officials can plan the event safely with COVID guidelines. February 15th is the deadline to RSVP.
A link to SMC's website is provided here.
A link to SMC's Facebook page is available here.