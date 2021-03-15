(Sidney) — The Shenandoah Medical Center’s Sidney Clinic is temporarily relocating following damage over the weekend.
SMC officials say the Sidney Clinic’s location was damaged by inclement weather over the weekend, forcing the clinic’s temporary relocation to the SMC Clinic in Shenandoah. Provider Krista Wilson will continue seeing patients in the Shenandoah location and appointments can be made by calling (712) 374-6005.
SMC officials say they are working on getting the Sidney location back up and running as soon as possible. There was no timetable for repairs provided.