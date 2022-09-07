(Tabor) -- Patients are now being seen at a new location for Shenandoah Medical Center's Tabor clinic.
In late August, the clinic moved to its new location at 400 Main Street on the south edge of town from its previous location in downtown. The clinic is staffed by Nurse Practitioners Jessica Heitkamp and Tara Goodman. Goodman says the new location gives the clinic more space to serve patients.
"Our new building will have a lot more space, more exam rooms, easy location right off of Highway 275," said Goodman. "If you're familiar with Tabor, it's in the old Willis & Willis Medical Billing office. We are super excited to be moving to the larger space."
Originally opened in 2020, the SMC Tabor Clinic helps provide a wide range of care for patients.
"We will still be offering primary care services for all ages," said Goodman. "We do well-checks, immunizations, sick visits, labs, some mental health or ADHD diagnosis and treatment, anxiety, depression and all of the things that we have been doing, but just a little bit more space to do it in a nicer facility."
Additionally, Goodman says the clinic is equipped to handle walk-ins for patient needs that arise suddenly.
"We prefer that they make an appointment, but we do see walk-ins," said Goodman. "If someone walks in, we try our best to accommodate them and not make them wait. If you have an appointment, you're guaranteed to be seen at that time. But if you walk-in, we will definitely do our best to see you in a timely manner."
Matt Sells, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shenandoah Medical Center, said “I am intrinsically excited about the new opportunities for care, as the new Tabor Clinic will provide ample space and experienced providers for the Tabor community and surrounding areas. At Shenandoah Medical Center, we are 100% committed to growing our presence within Tabor and are honored to serve this outstanding community for years to come.”
Appointments at the new facility are available now. For more information or to make an appointment, call (712) 246-7245.