(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center will host their 5th Annual Trunk or Treat event on Wednesday, October 26, from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
The event will, once again, take place in the administration parking lot of the SMC campus, located across from the current business offices. SMC will host the Trunk or Treat event to encourage families and youth of the community to trick or treat at their campus while the downtown trick-or-treating event will be happening at the same time. Various SMC departments and employees will be featured at the event as they compete for the best-decorated trunk.
“Our Trunk or Treat is a safe and fun event for the kids in our local community,” said Ryan Spiegel, Director of Marketing. “We look forward to having families back on our campus to interact with the SMC staff and community.”
For more information about the 5th Annual Trunk or Treat event, contact Ryan Spiegel at 712-246-7074 or email at rspiegel@smchospital.com.