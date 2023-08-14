(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is offering a special clinic this fall for sports injuries.
Starting August 26th and running through October 14th, SMC will host a Saturday morning sports-injury clinic for area middle school and high school athletes injured during fall sports activities. The clinics are available to all athletes from southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.
The clinic will run each Saturday morning from 9-11 a.m. inside the SMC Clinic. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted with the last available appointment time at 10:30 a.m.
The clinics will be staffed by orthopedic providers, as well as athletic trainers. Services available include X-rays, evaluation and management of acute injuries like fractures, sprains and dislocations. A parent or guardian must accompany athletes under 18.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (712) 246-7400.