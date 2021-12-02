(Shenandoah) -- One KMAland hospital is ready to offer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Shenandoah Medical Center has announced they will be hosting a vaccine clinic on December 9th from 4-6:30 p.m., offering the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine. The vaccine is available to children ages 5-to-17, and reservations and the presence of a parent or guardian is required.
The hospital states the pediatric vaccine contains the same adult formulation but is 1/3 the dose and given with a smaller needle. SMC advises those receiving the vaccine remain at the hospital for 15 minutes following the administration of their dose to monitor for allergic reactions. Pediatric patients will receive a vaccine card and should schedule a follow-up vaccination on December 30th.
To make a reservation for the clinic or find answers to questions about the pediatric COVID vaccinations, contact the Shenandoah Medical Center at 712-246-7400.