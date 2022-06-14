(Tabor-Sidney) -- Shenandoah hospital officials are welcoming a new family practice provider to their healthcare team.
In a press release Tuesday, the Shenandoah Medical Center announced Tara Goodman, ARNP, has joined the hospital's clinic in Tabor and Sidney to serve healthcare needs of children from birth to 21 years old in southwest Iowa. Goodman obtained her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 2002 from Creighton University, and later her masters as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in 2011 from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Goodman has been practicing in Southwest Iowa as a primary care pediatric nurse practitioner for the past 10 years. Goodman began seeing patients in Tabor on Monday, and will also see patients at the Sidney Clinic on Tuesdays. To schedule an appointment, contact 712-246-7245.