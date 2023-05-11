(Shenandoah) -- Officials with the Shenandoah Medical Center are getting set to relocate some services to a newly constructed cancer center addition.
Oncology Department staff are anticipated to move both infusion and radiation oncology services into the new Robert S. Holmes Cancer Center on Monday as crews begin phase two of the massive construction and remodel project. Officials broke ground on the 10,000 square foot addition in November 2021 at a cost of nearly $13 million. Jenny VanderVliet is director of oncology and a radiation therapist at SMC. She says moving some services into the new center will allow work to continue on remodeling exam rooms for the department.
"The infusion and radiation oncology departments will be located in the new cancer center," said VanderVliet. "We have to vacate our current space so that they can renovate that current space into clinic exam rooms. Temporarily, the medical and radiation oncology clinics will be moving upstairs to the medical office building on the second floor for phase two of construction. We expect to be fully operational in our new space in September."
SMC Chief Operating Officer Eric Holste says the addition of a new cancer center was necessary to house a new linear accelerator purchased by the hospital to provide more advanced services.
"For those that don't know a lot about radiation oncology, you have to have a large vault to protect everybody on the outside of that area from the radiation," said Holste. "It would have been good if we could have just brought in a new machine, dropped it in on a weekend and switched them out, but it doesn't work that way. We did not want to be without the service line for an extended period of time, so we decided the addition and everything was the route to go."
Once up and running, VanderVliet says the new technology will improve the precision of cancer treatments.
"We'll have better imaging on this new machine," said VanderVliet. "We'll be able to reduce the target area now that we can really see things better, which allows us to reduce the number of treatments and the actual treatment time. We're able to give more radiation in one treatment."
Plans currently call for the entire center to be operational in the fall. In July, SMC is also adding Radiation Oncologist Dr. Mo Abdi to its staff. VanderVliet says Abdi will be available to patients four days per week.
"Currently, we have coverage twice a week from UNMC, so we'll be able to see patients more quickly," said VanderVliet. "That is really comforting for patients when they get a scary cancer diagnosis or an imaging result that they'd really like to visit with the physician more quickly. We're really, really fortunate to have Dr. Mo joining us in July four days a week."
SMC received a nearly $7 million loan from the USDA to cover a portion of the cost, plus a number of local donations. For more information on the new cancer center or to donate to the project, call (712) 246-5210. You can hear the full interview with Holste and VanderVliet