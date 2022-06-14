(Shenandoah) -- Skilled care is a crucial part of improving the quality of life for certain individuals.
That's the message the Shenandoah Medical Center wants to send to patients that rely on their services. SMC combines the physical, psychological, spiritual, and social well-being of individuals during their healing process. Melicca Carpenter, Chief Nursing Officer at SMC, and Shelly Mullins, Case Manager, Quality Assurance, say SMC achieves their goal of allowing patients to return back home to a normal living situation through a number of focuses.
"We offer a full range of medical care, in combination with physical therapy and occupational therapy that focus on the strengthening and preparing the patient to return to their home," said Carpenter. "We also have a dietitian that focuses on nutritional needs for each patient, we have on-site dialysis, we have a full respiratory therapy team, and we offer wound care and medication education for patients."
Skilled care at SMC involves family members during the process, and flexes around the staff, facilities, and patient's needs to bring the best care possible. While skilled care is also provided through nursing homes or rehabilitation facilities, Mullins says being able to have everything the patient needs in one location makes for easier and effective care.
"Everything that you would need is right there -- the provider, the lab, the X-rays," said Mullins. "So if something were to go wrong, you have that all right there under one roof."
To qualify for these services, patients need three overnight stays as an acute in-patient and possibly a prior authorization from an insurance provider. To learn more about the services the Shenandoah Medical Center offers, visit their website at smchospital.com. You can hear the full interview with Melicca Carpenter and Shelly Mullins below.