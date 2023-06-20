(Red Oak) -- A familiar face is settling into their new role as the Red Oak city administrator.
Born and raised in Red Oak, Kyra Smith graduated from Red Oak High School in 2002 before earning her Bachelor's in Business Administration from Midland Lutheran College and a Master's in Business Administration from Saint Leo University. Smith then spent over 11 years as a Purchasing Property Management Officer with the University of South Dakota and, more recently, roughly four years as the Senior Purchasing Manager for Johnson County in Kansas. Smith officially began her duties as city administrator in Red Oak on May 31. When the position opened up in Red Oak late last year, Smith tells KMA News she felt it was time to return to her roots and get closer to family after being away for nearly 20 years.
"Really it was about timing and everything and my family is aging and I'd like to closer to them," said Smith. "We're a very close knit family and do a lot of Sunday dinners and things like that together so it's been nice to be able to do that and get back into the groove of things and being a part of family functions."
While Smith resides in Red Oak, her husband, Shane, still lives in Kansas and is preparing to sell their home. Smith says she learned a lot about government functions during her time with Johnson County and hopes to bring that experience to her role in Red Oak.
"Their budget was $1.9 billion which is slightly higher than Red Oak, but that's the budget we worked with and that employed about 5,000 people roughly in the county just for county jobs," Smith explained. "So, I did a lot of the bids for the wastewater plant, public works, the facilities department, I worked on a few of the buildings that have gone up or are going to be going up and I worked with the engineering firms."
She adds there was also similar work at USD, and she had to familiarize herself with state and local procurement policies and laws. But, Smith says she still has a lot to learn and hopes to continue removing some of the additional strain and burden off the city department heads. Smith adds she appreciates the collaboration she has already had with city staff in her first couple of weeks on the job.
"I'm trying to figure out how they do things and why they do things, so I'm asking a lot of questions," said Smith. "But, the one thing I have learned is that city hall is way busier than I would have ever imagined. I don't think a person realizes what goes on in a city hall on a daily occurrence and it's something different every day. We get people coming in to pay water bills, we get phone calls, we get questions about ordinances or building permits."
Smith says she also plans to complete a Master's in Public Administration to help expand her knowledge beyond procurement. Ultimately, Smith says she is grateful the city gave her the opportunity to continue her career in public service.
"I've been in public procurement for about 18 years -- or most of my adult life -- and I've realized over the years that it's been a passion of mine to a public servant, or else I wouldn't have stuck with it for so long," she said. "Just being able to help the community thrive and push for good initiatives."
Smith fills the vacancy of longtime City Administrator Brad Wright, who retired late last year. Al Vacanti had served as the interim city administrator.