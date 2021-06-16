(Waterloo) -- The first candidate to declare on the Democratic side of the Iowa Gubernatorial race in 2022 has officially kicked off his campaign.
State Representative Ras Smith held a launch event Tuesday night in his hometown of Waterloo, where he promised a campaign to make Iowa a state that embraces diversity.
"Our leaders are using their words and policy to tell you that you don't belong here, that your black life doesn't matter," said Smith. "They don't want you to participate because of who you are, your decisions about your body aren't your decisions, that diversity and inclusion are not valued and that if you're an immigrant or a refugee, then you're somebody else's problem."
Smith has served in the Iowa House since 2017 and has worked as a youth counselor. He holds both a bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Northern Iowa. In traveling the state, Smith says he sees common struggles that both rural and urban Iowans experience.
"I see a lot of common struggles regarding access," said Smith. "A lack of access to seeing your kid to school without them having to be on the bus for hours and hours and hours. I see a lack of access to technology and broadband. A lack of access to opportunity to start a family and to raise a family."
Smith pointed to Iowa's history of being at the cutting edge of civil rights. He says the state could once again be a leader for the country.
"Our history is marked by moments like this," said Smith. "Moments when Iowans have acted with courage. We've led the way for our nation. As a state, our heritage is our path forward. Iowa desegregated schools before the federal government. We developed agriculture that feeds the globe. And we recognized that love is love before any other Midwestern state."
Smith called for all Iowans -- regardless of political affiliation -- to work together on issues. He recalled the 2020 More Perfect Union Act that passed the Iowa House and Senate unanimously, which reformed policing in the state in the wake of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. Smith says to enact real change, you have to start from somewhere bold.
"I believe that together we can accomplish so much more," said Smith. "But it matters where we start. Where we begin is important. That means starting by being bold about the basics."
Smith is the first candidate to declare for the Democratic nomination. Current Governor Kim Reynolds -- a Republican -- has yet to formally announce a reelection bid, but is expected to run in 2022.